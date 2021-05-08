Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

