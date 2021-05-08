BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

BYM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

