BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

MYD opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.