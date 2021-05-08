BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $116,810.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $116,810.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,234 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

