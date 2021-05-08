Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.