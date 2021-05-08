Blox One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Blox has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Blox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Blox has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00789042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,681.72 or 0.09603245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Blox is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 coins. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

