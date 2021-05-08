Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.60 EPS.

BCOR opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

