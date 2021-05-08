BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $85.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlueLinx traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.01. 5,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

