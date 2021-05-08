BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.64.

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

