BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 98.11.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

