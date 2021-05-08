BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

