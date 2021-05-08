BMO Capital Markets Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.

NFI Group stock traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.60. 939,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.33%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

