BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$4.25

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.08 million and a PE ratio of -23.72. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Insiders have acquired 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503 in the last 90 days.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.