boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

