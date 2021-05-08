boohoo group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.50. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

