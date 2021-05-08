Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,286.00.

Booking stock traded up $47.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,327.08. 381,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,471. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

