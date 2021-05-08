Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -214.88, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $9,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

