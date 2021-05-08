Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTGY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY opened at $18.54 on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.