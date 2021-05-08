Brett A. Flaugher Sells 6,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OLN opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 393.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

