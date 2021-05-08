Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $490.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

