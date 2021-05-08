Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 261.2%.

MNRL stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

