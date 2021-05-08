Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells $427,558.17 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brinker International stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

