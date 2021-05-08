Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

