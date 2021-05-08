Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

