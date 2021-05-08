Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $614,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

