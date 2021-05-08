Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

