Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.