Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 342,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

