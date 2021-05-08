BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

