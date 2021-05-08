BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Univar Solutions worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.