BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 43,477 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 92,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in General Electric by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 309,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

