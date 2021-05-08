Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.