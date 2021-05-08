Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 58,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.