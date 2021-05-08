Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

CYCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $6.69 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

