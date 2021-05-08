Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.41). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

