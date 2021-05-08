Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 158,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,069. The company has a market cap of $322.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

