Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,771. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.