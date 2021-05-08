Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,572,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,756. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

