Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

