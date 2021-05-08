Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock worth $9,402,512 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.69. 141,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

