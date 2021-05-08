Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) PT at $92.50

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

