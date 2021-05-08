Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

GMDA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. 196,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

