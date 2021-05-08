Brokerages Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) PT at $7.35

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.