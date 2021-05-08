Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $98.14

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.14.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MTH stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 520,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,898. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

