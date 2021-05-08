Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $70.08

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.08.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in New Relic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in New Relic by 451.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 211,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

