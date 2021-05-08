Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Target Price at GBX 1,600

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Shares of RDSA traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,430.20 ($18.69). The company had a trading volume of 5,402,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £111.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

