Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDS-A shares. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,857 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.