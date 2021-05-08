Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,730. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

