Brokers Offer Predictions for Exterran Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exterran in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

