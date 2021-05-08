Brokers Set Expectations for Castlight Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Castlight Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.